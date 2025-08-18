Studio LSD IPO booked 64% so far on first bidding day; check GMP, subscription status, more

Studio LSD IPO commenced on Monday, August 18 and will conclude on Wednesday, August 20. Studio LSD IPO price band has been set at ₹51 to ₹54 equity share, each with a face value of ₹2. Investors can place bids for a minimum of 2,000 equity shares and in multiples of 2,000 shares thereafter.

Studio LSD Limited is a multimedia production company that focuses on creating original content for both television and OTT platforms, recognized for its innovative narratives and high-quality, genre-defining productions throughout India, with an emphasis on engaging digital series driven by a strong creative vision.

The company participates in every facet of content creation, which includes developing ideas, managing distribution, securing project funding, hiring talent and crew, scouting locations, constructing sets, overseeing budgets, and handling both production and post-production processes.

The company produces content for television and OTT platforms. Its services encompass Concept Development, Scriptwriting and Screenplay Development, Line Production, Post-Production Services, Distribution and Marketing Support, Consultation and Strategy Development, as well as Innovation and Adaptation.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Baweja Ltd (with a P/E of 14.83), and PicturePost Ltd (with a P/E of 12.21).

Studio LSD IPO subscription status Studio LSD IPO subscription status is 64% on day 1 so far, as per chittorgarh.com. The retail portion was subscribed 75%, and NII portion was booked 49%. The qualified institutional buyers portion is yet to be booked.

The company has received bids for 83,86,000 shares against 1,30,62,000 shares on offer on the first bidding day, at 12:35 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Studio LSD IPO details Studio LSD IPO, valued at ₹70.13 crore, will comprise a fresh issue of ₹56.10 crore along with an offer for sale amounting to ₹14.03 crore.

The funds from the fresh issue will be allocated for capital expenditures totaling ₹18 crore, working capital needs of ₹24.92 crore, and other corporate purposes.

Corpwis Advisors serves as the book-running lead manager, Purva Sharegistry (India) acts as the registrar, and Rikhav Securities is designated as the market maker.

Studio LSD IPO GMP today Studio LSD IPO GMP, today is +14. This indicates Studio LSD share price was trading at a premium of ₹14 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Studio LSD share price is indicated at ₹68 apiece, which is 25.93% higher than the IPO price of ₹54.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

