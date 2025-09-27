Suba Hotels IPO: GMP jumps as SME issue receives anchor participation from Ashish Kacholia, Mukul Agrawal

Suba Hotels IPO: Hospitality chain operator, Suba Hotels Ltd, finished its anchor investors round on Friday, 26 September 2025. The firm successfully raised ₹21.29 crore from marquee investor-backed funds like Ashish Kacholia, Mukul Agrawal, and Sunil Singhania, among others.

Advertisement

Also Read | Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre gets BSE nod to file DRHP for SME IPO

The grey market premium (GMP) of the IPO jumped after its anchor book round, as investors now look forward to the public bidding of the IPO on the open market starting next week, on Monday, 29 September 2025.

Suba Hotels allocated a total of 19,17,600 or more than 19 lakh equity shares with a face value of ₹10 apiece to the anchor investors at an allocation price of ₹111 per share, the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing on Friday.

Who were the top investors? Mukul Agrawal-backed Sanshi Fund – I, Ashish Kacholia-backed Bengal Finance & Investment Pvt. Ltd, Sunil Singhania-backed Bharat Venture Opportunities Fund, Saint Capital Fund, and Capri Global Capital Ltd were among the top investors in the anchor book round of Suba Hotels IPO.

Advertisement

Sanshi Fund, Bengal Finance & Investment, and Bharat Venture Opportunities Fund were the top allocations of the anchor round, as the investors were each allotted a 15.64% portion of the issue.

Other major allocations were given to the Saint Capital Fund, Capri Global Capital, Next Orbit Ventures, and Jalan Chemicals Industries, among others. A total of 12 anchor investors were allocated a portion of the issue.

Suba Hotels IPO latest GMP As of Saturday, 27 September 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) of the Suba Hotels IPO stood at ₹7 per share. With the upper price band of the ₹111 per share, the company's stock is expected to be listed on the Indian stock market at ₹118 apiece, marking a premium of 6.31%, according to Investorgain data.

Advertisement

The grey market premium (GMP) is the investors' willingness to pay more for a primary issue in the stock market. The GMP of the SME issue jumped to its current level of ₹7 per share after the company's anchor book round, compared to its earlier ₹0 per share levels.

Suba Hotels IPO details here SME company, Suba Hotels Ltd, is offering investors a book-built public issue comprising an entirely fresh issuance of up to 67,99,200 equity shares with the face value of ₹10 apiece. However, there is no offer for sale (OFS) component in the public issue.

The company aims to raise an undisclosed amount of funds from the stock market from its 67,99,200 share offering. The IPO is set to open for public subscription on Monday, 29 September 2025, and is scheduled to close for bidding on Wednesday, 1 October 2025, according to the draft papers.

Advertisement

The SME company has fixed the price band for the public issue in the range of ₹105 to ₹111 per share with a lot size of 1,200 shares per lot.

Unistone Capital Private Limited is the book runner for the public issue, while Bigshare Services Private Limited is the registrar for the offer.

After the bidding rounds, the shares are expected to be allotted to investors on Friday, 3 October 2025, while the shares will be listed on the NSE SME Index on Tuesday, 7 October 2025, according to Chittorgarh data.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.