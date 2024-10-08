Subam Papers shares list with 6.5% discount at ₹142 per share on BSE SME

  • Subam Papers shares were listed at 142.00 apiece on the BSE SME, a discount of 6.58% to the IPO price of 152 per share.

Ankit Gohel
Published8 Oct 2024, 10:02 AM IST
Subam Papers shares list with 6.5% discount at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>142 per share on BSE SME
Subam Papers shares list with 6.5% discount at ₹142 per share on BSE SME(Image: Unsplash)

Subam Papers IPO Listing: Subam Papers share price made a weak stock market debut on Tuesday as the stock was listed at a discount to its issue price. Subam Papers shares were listed at 142.00 apiece on the BSE SME, a discount of 6.58% to the IPO price of 152 per share.

Subam Papers IPO listing was below street expectations as the trend in the grey market signaled a positive debut. Subam Papers IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, ahead of share listing was 12 per share, indicating listing gains of nearly 8%, according to stock market experts.

Subam Papers IPO Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Subam Papers opened for subscription on September 30, and closed on October 3. The IPO allotment was fixed on October 4 and the Subam Papers IPO listing date is today, October 8. The equity shares of Subam Papers are listed on BSE SME platform.

Subam Papers IPO price band was set at 144 to 152 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised 93.70 crore from the book-built issue which comprised entirely a fresh issue of 61.65 lakh shares.

Subam Papers IPO was subscribed 92.93 times in total. The public issue was subscribed 48.97 times in the retail category, 57.18 times in the Qualified Institutional Bidders (QIB) category and 243.16 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Gretex Corporate Services Limited is the book running lead manager of the Subam Papers IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 10:02 AM IST
