Sudarshan Pharma Industries SME IPO: Check latest GMP and subscription status3 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 11:02 PM IST
- Sudarshan Pharma Industries Private Limited SME IPO comes with an issue size of 6,862,400 shares of ₹10 worth ₹50.10 Cr.
Sudarshan Pharma Industries Private Limited SME IPO comes with an issue size of 6,862,400 shares of ₹10 worth ₹50.10 Cr. The subscription for this SME IPO opened on 09 March 2023 and will last till 14 March 2023. The issue price for this initial public offering (IPO) is ₹71–73 per share with a face value of ₹10. NII is 15%, QIB is 50%, and the retail allocation is 35%. With an application fee of ₹116,800, the minimum market lot for the Sudarshan Pharma IPO is 1600 shares that can be considered to purchase. The IPO is set to trade on the BSE SME.
