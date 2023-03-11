Sudarshan Pharma Industries SME IPO: Check latest GMP and subscription status

The Sudarshan Pharma Industries IPO received 0.40 times as many subscriptions on Day 1, or on March 9, 0.47 times from the retail category, 0.00 times from QIB, and 0.37 times from NII. On Day 2 i.e. on 10th March, Sudarshan Pharma Industries IPO subscribed 0.52 times. The public issue subscribed 0.67 times in the retail category, 0.00 times in QIB, and 0.38 times in the NII category. On Day 2, the total number of shares bid was 31,76,000. The total number of shares bid for the retail category was 24,51,200 against the number of shares offered of 36,51,200, whereas the total number of shares bid for NII category was 7,24,800 against the number of shares offered of 19,08,800.

