Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online on BSE, MUFG Intime

Sudeep Pharma IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of pharmaceutical excipients manufacturer Sudeep Pharma Ltd received strong demand. As the subscription has closed, focus now shifts towards Sudeep Pharma allotment date which is likely today, 26 November 2025.

The public issue was launched on November 21 and concluded on November 25. Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment date is likely today, November 26, while the IPO listing date is November 28.

The company will finalise the Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on November 27.

Investors can check Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India is the Sudeep Pharma IPO registrar.

In order to do Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below.

Sudeep Pharma IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Sudeep Pharma Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Sudeep Pharma IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Sudeep Pharma Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Sudeep Pharma IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Sudeep Pharma Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP Today Sudeep Pharma shares are commanding a strong grey market premium (GMP) today. Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP today is ₹87 per share, according to websites tracking the grey market. This means that in the unlisted market, Sudeep Pharma shares are trading higher by ₹87 apiece than their issue price.

Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹680 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 15% to the IPO price of ₹593 per share.

Sudeep Pharma IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The subscription period for the mainboard IPO commenced on Friday, November 21, and concluded on Tuesday, November 25. Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment date is likely today, November 26, Wednesday, and the IPO listing date is November 28, Friday. Sudeep Pharma shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹895 crore from the book-building issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 16,02 lakh shares worth ₹95 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 1.35 crore shares amounting to ₹800 crore. Sudeep Pharma IPO price band was ₹563 to ₹593 per share.

Sudeep Pharma IPO was subscribed 93.72 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 15.65 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, and 116.72 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received a massive 213.08 times subscription.

ICICI Securities is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India is the Sudeep Pharma IPO registrar.

