Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment LIVE: GMP holds steady at 15% — Check steps to track status

Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Sudeep Pharma closed on Tuesday with a massive 93.71 times bids. Now, the investors' focus is shifting to its allotment status.
Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment date is set for today, November 26. The company is also enjoying a decent trend in the grey market.
Sudeep Pharma’s IPO GMP today is ₹87. With the issue price of ₹593, Sudeep Pharma IPO’s estimated listing price is seen at ₹680. This implies an expected gain of 14.67% per share.
The price band for the IPO was set at ₹563–593 per share. The issue comprised a fresh share sale of ₹95 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of nearly 1.35 crore shares, aggregating to ₹800 crore, by the promoters.
Of the fresh issue proceeds, ₹75.81 crore will be allocated for capital expenditure, specifically for procuring machinery for the production line at the company’s Nandesari Facility 1 in Gujarat, with the balance earmarked for general corporate purposes.
Sudeep Pharma is a technology-driven manufacturer of excipients and specialty ingredients for the pharmaceutical, food, and nutrition sectors, contributing to the global healthcare ecosystem.
Ahead of the IPO, Sudeep Pharma raised ₹268.5 crore from anchor investors.
Step 1: Visit the NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
Step 2: Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’.
Step 3: Choose ‘Sudeep Pharma Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu.
Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application Number.
Step 5: Click on Submit.
Your Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Step 1: Visit the BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Step 2: Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type
Step 3: Choose ‘Sudeep Pharma Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu
Step 4: Enter either Application No. or PAN
Step 5: Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’
Your Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Basis of Allotment: 26 November
Refunds / Unblocking ASBA Funds: 27 November
Credit of Shares to Demat A/c: 27 November
Listing Date: 28 November
The initial public offer of Sudeep Pharma Ltd received 93.71 times subscription on the final day of share sale on Tuesday.
The ₹895-crore IPO got bids for 99,00,87,025 shares against 1,05,64,926 shares on offer, according to NSE data.
Among investors category, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) fetched a whopping 213.08 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 116.72 times. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion received 15.65 times subscription.
