Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment LIVE: GMP holds steady at 15% — Check steps to track status

Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Sudeep Pharma closed on Tuesday with a massive 93.71 times bids. Now, the investors' focus is shifting to its allotment status.

Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment date is set for today, November 26. The company is also enjoying a decent trend in the grey market.

Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP today

Sudeep Pharma’s IPO GMP today is ₹87. With the issue price of ₹593, Sudeep Pharma IPO’s estimated listing price is seen at ₹680. This implies an expected gain of 14.67% per share.

Sudeep Pharma IPO details

The price band for the IPO was set at ₹563–593 per share. The issue comprised a fresh share sale of ₹95 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of nearly 1.35 crore shares, aggregating to ₹800 crore, by the promoters.

Of the fresh issue proceeds, ₹75.81 crore will be allocated for capital expenditure, specifically for procuring machinery for the production line at the company’s Nandesari Facility 1 in Gujarat, with the balance earmarked for general corporate purposes.

Sudeep Pharma is a technology-driven manufacturer of excipients and specialty ingredients for the pharmaceutical, food, and nutrition sectors, contributing to the global healthcare ecosystem.

Ahead of the IPO, Sudeep Pharma raised ₹268.5 crore from anchor investors.

Watch this space for LIVE updates on Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment