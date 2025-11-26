Mint Market
Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment LIVE: GMP holds steady at 15% — Check steps to track status

Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment LIVE: Following a massive response for the initial share sale, investor focus has now shifted to Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment status. The allotment is expected to be finalised today. Meanwhile, the latest GMP signals a steady trend.

Saloni Goel
Updated26 Nov 2025, 11:49:25 AM IST
Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Sudeep Pharma closed on Tuesday with a massive 93.71 times bids. Now, the investors' focus is shifting to its allotment status.

Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment date is set for today, November 26. The company is also enjoying a decent trend in the grey market.

Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP today

Sudeep Pharma’s IPO GMP today is 87. With the issue price of 593, Sudeep Pharma IPO’s estimated listing price is seen at 680. This implies an expected gain of 14.67% per share.

Sudeep Pharma IPO details

The price band for the IPO was set at 563–593 per share. The issue comprised a fresh share sale of 95 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of nearly 1.35 crore shares, aggregating to 800 crore, by the promoters.

Of the fresh issue proceeds, 75.81 crore will be allocated for capital expenditure, specifically for procuring machinery for the production line at the company’s Nandesari Facility 1 in Gujarat, with the balance earmarked for general corporate purposes.

Sudeep Pharma is a technology-driven manufacturer of excipients and specialty ingredients for the pharmaceutical, food, and nutrition sectors, contributing to the global healthcare ecosystem.

Ahead of the IPO, Sudeep Pharma raised 268.5 crore from anchor investors.

Watch this space for LIVE updates on Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment

Follow updates here:
26 Nov 2025, 11:49:17 AM IST

Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment LIVE: Steps to check Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment status on NSE

Step 1: Visit the NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’.

Step 3: Choose ‘Sudeep Pharma Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu.

Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Step 5: Click on Submit.

Your Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

26 Nov 2025, 11:29:11 AM IST

Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment LIVE: How to check Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment status on BSE?

Step 1: Visit the BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3: Choose ‘Sudeep Pharma Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4: Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5: Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

26 Nov 2025, 11:17:34 AM IST

Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment LIVE: Key timeline for allotment and listing of shares

Basis of Allotment: 26 November

Refunds / Unblocking ASBA Funds: 27 November

Credit of Shares to Demat A/c: 27 November

Listing Date: 28 November

26 Nov 2025, 11:15:59 AM IST

Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment LIVE: Issue booked nearly 94x on final day

The initial public offer of Sudeep Pharma Ltd received 93.71 times subscription on the final day of share sale on Tuesday.

The 895-crore IPO got bids for 99,00,87,025 shares against 1,05,64,926 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

Among investors category, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) fetched a whopping 213.08 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 116.72 times. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion received 15.65 times subscription.

26 Nov 2025, 11:14:13 AM IST

Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment LIVE: Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP signals 14.7% listing gains

IPOIPO ListingIPO SubscriptionShare AllotmentAllotment Status
