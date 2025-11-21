Sudeep Pharma IPO day 1: GMP, review, subscription status, other details. Apply or not?

Sudeep Pharma IPO day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Sudeep Pharma Limited has opened today and will remain open until 25 November 2025. The company has declared the Sudeep Pharma IPO price band at ₹563 to ₹593 per equity share. The public issue is a combination of new shares and an offer for sale (OFS). The company aims to raise ₹895 crore from this initial public offering, out of which ₹95 crore is intended to be raised through the issuance of fresh shares. The remaining ₹800 crore is reserved for the OFS route. The book build issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

Meanwhile, shares of the company are also available in the grey market. According to market observers, shares of Sudeep Pharma Ltd are available at a premium of ₹130 in the grey market today. This means Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹130.

Sudeep Pharma IPO subscription status By 10:45 AM on day 1 of bidding, the public issue had been subscribed 0.28 times, the retail portion of the public issue had been booked 0.36 times, whereas the NII segment had been filled 0.44 times.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

5] Sudeep Pharma IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots, and one lot of the initial offer comprises 25 company shares.

6] Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment date: The most likely date for finalisation of share allocation is 26 November 2025.

7] Sudeep Pharma IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India has been appointed the official registrar of the public offer.

8] Sudeep Pharma IPO lead managers: ICICI Securities and IIFL Capital Services have been appointed lead managers of the book build issue.

9] Sudeep Pharma IPO listing date: The most likely date for share listing is 28 November 2025.

Sudeep Pharma IPO: Should You Apply? 10] Sudeep Pharma IPO review: Advising investors to apply to the public issue for the long-term, Swastika Investmart report says, "The company delivered a strong performance with rising revenues, high BITDA margins, and an impressive FY25 RONW of 27.88%. It operates as a preferred partner for critical pharma-grade ingredients,

serving a solid roster of marquee global customers. The issue is considered "aggressively priced" at a P/E of 45–48x, fully capturing its current stable profitability. This steep valuation leaves very little room for immediate listing gains or short-term "pops." Aggressive investors are advised to apply only if they have a holding horizon of 2–5 years."

Master Trust has also assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, saying, "India’s food and nutritional ingredients market, valued at $22 billion in 2024, is expanding rapidly on the back of rising health awareness, urbanisation, and a growing middle-income population. The sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% to reach $32 billion by 2029. Sudeep Pharma Ltd is strategically positioned to capitalise on this rapid expansion across the Pharmaceutical, Food, Nutrition and Speciality ingredients markets. With a technology-driven manufacturing ecosystem, in-house process capabilities, and a diversified portfolio of over 100 products, the company is well-aligned with the sector’s evolving needs. Investors may consider the IPO as a potential long-term investment opportunity."

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.