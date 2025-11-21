Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 1 LIVE: Check GMP, subscription status — Should you apply?

Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 1 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of speciality chemicals and ingredients manufacturer Sudeep Pharma opened for subscription today, November 21, and will remain open until Tuesday, November 25.

The total IPO size stands at ₹895 crore, with a price band fixed at ₹563–593 per share. The offer comprises a fresh issue of 0.16 crore shares worth ₹95.00 crore and an offer for sale of 1.35 crore shares amounting to ₹800.00 crore. The lot size for retail investors is 25 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,825 at the upper price band. ICICI Securities Ltd. is acting as the book running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar for the issue.

Sudeep Pharma manufactures excipients and speciality ingredients for the pharmaceutical, food, and nutrition sectors. The company has a strong domestic footprint along with an international presence across key markets, including the US, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region.

