Sudeep Pharma IPO: GMP, dates, price band, other key details in 10 points

Sudeep Pharma IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of speciality chemicals and ingredients manufacturer Sudeep Pharma is set to hit the primary market on Friday, November 21. The book build issue combines a fresh issue of 16 lakh shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of nearly 1.35 crore shares.

Meanwhile, the grey market appears to be upbeat about the issue as shares of Sudeep Pharma traded with a healthy premium in the grey market on Thursday morning.

Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP According to grey market sources, the Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP on November 20 was ₹130. Considering the upper price band of the mainboard IPO at ₹593 per share, the estimated listing price of Sudeep Pharma shares is ₹723, a premium of nearly 22 per cent.

Sudeep Pharma IPO key details 1. Sudeep Pharma IPO price band: The issue's price band has been set at ₹563 to ₹593 per share.

2. Sudeep Pharma IPO date: The issue is opening for subscription on Friday, November 21, and will conclude on Thursday, November 25.

3. Sudeep Pharma IPO size: The IPO combines a fresh issue of about 16 lakh shares and an OFS of 13,490,726 shares. From the fresh issue of shares, it will raise ₹95 crore.

4. Sudeep Pharma IPO reservation: As much as 50 per cent of the net issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and 35 per cent of the net issue is reserved for retail investors. The remaining 15 per cent is reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

5. Sudeep Pharma IPO lot size: The IPO lot size is 25 shares. The minimum lot size for a retail investor is one lot. With the issue's upper price band at ₹593, the minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹14,825. The maximum lot size for retail investors is 13 for ₹1,92,725.

6. Sudeep Pharma IPO lot book-running lead managers and registrar: ICICI Securities and IIFL Capital Services Limited are the book-running lead managers of the issue. MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the registrar of the Sudeep Pharma IPO.

7. Sudeep Pharma IPO allotment date and listing date: As the IPO is closing on Tuesday, November 25, the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on the next business day, Wednesday, November 26. Successful bidders can get the shares on Thursday, November 27, and those who fail to get the allotment will get the refunds on the same day. Sudeep Pharma IPO will list on the BSE and the NSE on Friday, November 28.

8. Object of Sudeep Pharma IPO: The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the issue for capital expenditure towards the procurement of machinery for its production line located at Nandesari Facility I. Besides, some parts of the net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

9. Sudeep Pharma business overview: Sudeep Pharma is a manufacturer of excipients and speciality ingredients for the pharmaceutical, food and nutrition industries. It has a domestic and global presence in key regions such as the US, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

10. Sudeep Pharma's financial performance: The company's profit and revenue have seen a sustained growth over the last few financial years.

For FY23, the company's profit stood at ₹62.32 crore, which rose to ₹133.19 crore in FY24 and to ₹138.69 crore in FY25. For the first three months in FY26, the company's profit was ₹30.81 crore.

Its revenue from operations in FY23 was ₹428.74 crore, while in FY24 and in FY25 it was ₹459.28 crore and ₹502 crore, respectively. For the three-month period ended 30 June 2025, its revenue was ₹124.92 crore.

