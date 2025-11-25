Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 3 LIVE: GMP dips to 15% on last day of bidding; issue booked 5.77x — Should you apply?

Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 3 LIVE: Sudeep Pharma's initial public offering (IPO) entered its last day of bidding today, November 25, after garnering 5.09 times bids by the end of the second day.
Last week, ahead of IPO opening, Sudeep Pharma announced that it had raised ₹268.5 crore from anchor investors.
The ₹895 crore IPO, which closes today, is priced in the range of ₹563– ₹593 per share. It includes a fresh issuance of shares worth ₹95 crore and an offer for sale of nearly 1.35 crore shares valued at ₹800 crore by the promoters.
The company plans to allocate ₹75.81 crore from the fresh issue toward capital expenditure for purchasing machinery for its production line at the Nandesari Facility 1 in Gujarat, in addition to funding general corporate purposes.
Sudeep Pharma is a technology-driven manufacturer of excipients and specialty ingredients serving the pharmaceutical, food, and nutrition sectors, with a focus on supporting the global healthcare ecosystem.
Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP today fell to ₹86 today. This means that shares of Sudeep Pharma are trading ₹86 higher than the upper end of the price band of ₹593. At the prevailing GMP, Sudeep Pharma IPO listing price could be ₹679 — a premium of 14.50%.
Watch this space for LIVE updates on Sudeep Pharma IPO.
Sudeep Pharma enters the market as a specialised excipient and mineral-based ingredients manufacturer with a meaningful global footprint. The company operates three facilities with a combined installed capacity of ~65,579 MT, supplying to over 100 countries and serving marquee pharmaceutical and nutraceutical clients. In FY24, revenue rose to ₹459.28 crore, while PAT jumped to ₹133.15 crore, reflecting margin expansion and operating leverage. For the nine months ended Dec ’24, it reported ₹344.45 crore in revenue and ₹94.54 crore in profit, indicating sustained momentum.
The IPO size stands at ₹895 crore ( ₹95 crore fresh + ₹800 crore OFS) with a price band of ₹563– ₹593. At the upper band, valuations translate to roughly 46× FY24 EPS (~ ₹12.78) and a P/B of ~17.9× against a NAV of ₹33.10 per share. Although the company delivered a strong ~37% ROE, the multiple sits well above typical speciality-chemical and ingredient peers, which generally trade in the 15–25× earnings range depending on scale, diversification, and regulatory risk.
Sudeep’s strengths lie in its export dependence, certifications, and ability to integrate into regulated pharma supply chains, supported by low leverage and improving profitability. However, client concentration remains elevated, working-capital intensity has increased, and the planned 50,000 MT capacity expansion by FY26 must translate into tangible revenue growth to justify current valuations. The business is fundamentally strong with a differentiated niche, but the pricing already reflects high expectations—leaving limited room for error and making execution over the next 12–24 months the key determinant of investor returns.
— Views by Harshal Dasani, Business Head, INVAsset PMS
Sudeep Pharma IPO opened for the third and final day today. Investors can apply for the IPO till 5pm.
The IPO received bids for 5,37,83,650 shares against 1,05,64,926 shares on offer, according to NSE data, resulting in 5.09x bids on the second day.
The category for non-institutional investors fetched 12 times subscription, while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 4.96 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 13 per cent subscription.
IPO Open Date: Fri, Nov 21, 2025
IPO Close Date: Tue, Nov 25, 2025
Tentative Allotment: Wed, Nov 26, 2025
Initiation of Refunds: Thu, Nov 27, 2025
Credit of Shares to Demat: Thu, Nov 27, 2025
Tentative Listing Date: Fri, Nov 28, 2025
