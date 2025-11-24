Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 2 LIVE: GMP signals listing pop of 20%; issue booked 2.33x — Should you apply?

Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 2 LIVE: Sudeep Pharma’s initial public offering (IPO) opened for the second day of bidding today after getting fully subscribed on its opening day on Friday.

Ahead of the share sale, the company raised ₹268.5 crore from anchor investors.

The ₹895 crore IPO, which closes on November 25, is priced in the range of ₹563–593 per share. It includes a fresh issue of shares worth ₹95 crore and an offer for sale of nearly 1.35 crore shares amounting to ₹800 crore by the promoters.

Of the fresh issue proceeds, ₹75.81 crore will be allocated for capital expenditure, including procurement of machinery for the company’s production line at its Nandesari Facility 1 in Gujarat, with the remainder earmarked for general corporate purposes.

Sudeep Pharma is a technology-driven manufacturer of excipients and specialty ingredients serving the pharmaceutical, food, and nutrition sectors, with a focus on supporting the global healthcare ecosystem.

Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP

The latest grey market premium (GMP) for Sudeep Pharma IPO is ₹121. With the IPO’s price band capped at ₹593, the estimated listing price stands at ₹714. This implies an expected gain of 20.40% per share on listing.

