Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 2 LIVE: GMP signals listing pop of 20%; issue booked 2.33x — Should you apply?

Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 2 LIVE: Sudeep Pharma’s initial public offering (IPO) opened for the second day of bidding today after getting fully subscribed on its opening day on Friday.
Ahead of the share sale, the company raised ₹268.5 crore from anchor investors.
The ₹895 crore IPO, which closes on November 25, is priced in the range of ₹563–593 per share. It includes a fresh issue of shares worth ₹95 crore and an offer for sale of nearly 1.35 crore shares amounting to ₹800 crore by the promoters.
Of the fresh issue proceeds, ₹75.81 crore will be allocated for capital expenditure, including procurement of machinery for the company’s production line at its Nandesari Facility 1 in Gujarat, with the remainder earmarked for general corporate purposes.
Sudeep Pharma is a technology-driven manufacturer of excipients and specialty ingredients serving the pharmaceutical, food, and nutrition sectors, with a focus on supporting the global healthcare ecosystem.
The latest grey market premium (GMP) for Sudeep Pharma IPO is ₹121. With the IPO’s price band capped at ₹593, the estimated listing price stands at ₹714. This implies an expected gain of 20.40% per share on listing.
Track this space for all the LIVE updates on Sudeep Pharma IPO
Shri. Sujit Jaysukh Bhayani, Shri. Shanil Sujit Bhayani, Smt. Avani Sujit Bhayani, Sujeet Jaysukh Bhayani HUF, Riva Resources Private Limited and Bhayani Family Trust are the promoters of the company. As on date of this Red Herring Prospectus, the Promoters collectively hold 99,503,523 Equity Shares of face value of ₹1 each, equivalent to 89.37% of the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company.
As of the date of this Red Herring Prospectus, the Board comprises seven Directors, of which three are Whole-time Directors and four are Independent Directors (including a woman Independent Director).
As of June 30, 2025, the company serves over 1,100 customers spread across around 100 countries.
SPL’s largest export markets are in the USA, Europe, APAC, and Africa regions. In the three months ended June 30, 2025, the export sales accounted for 58.68% of the revenue from operations.
As of June 30, 2025, the company has served over 1,100 global customers across the pharma, food, nutrition, and FMCG sectors, including marquee names like Pfizer, Merck, and Danone. The marquee customers include Pfizer Inc., Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited, Mankind Pharma Limited, Merck Group, Alembic Pharmaceutical Limited, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Cadila Pharmaceutical Limited, IMCD Asia Pte. Ltd., Micro Labs Limited, and Danone S.A.
As of June 30, 2025, the company operates in two business verticals: Pharmaceutical, Food and Nutrition Specialty Ingredients
This comprises a portfolio of more than 100 products, including excipients, APIs, mineral actives, and specialty ingredients and formulations with brands, such as Presscal, Pressmag, Lubriprez, A-comprez, Novelcap, Lipoboost, and Cuvamix.
Pharmaceutical, Food and Nutrition Business
The company supplies essential mineral-based ingredients—such as calcium, zinc, and iron—for pharmaceutical formulations and as nutritional fortifiers in food and dietary products, supporting health and regulatory compliance.
Specialty Ingredients Business
Through its Indian material subsidiary, SNPL, the company develops specialty ingredients for food, nutrition, pharmaceutical, and health supplement sectors, offering encapsulated ingredients, liposomal products, premixes, granulates, spray-dried powders, and triturates.
Sudeep Pharma IPO opened for the second day of bidding today at 10 am. Investors can place their bids till 5 pm today. The issue sailed through on the first day itself amid strong NII and retail demand. The GMP remains steady at 20%.
At the upper price band of ₹593, SPL is available at a P/E of 48x (FY25 diluted basis), which appears to be fairly priced. The company is well-positioned for sustained long-term growth, supported by robust operational performance, NSS acquisition that strengthens its European footprint in infant nutrition and formulations and its planned foray into the high-growth battery-grade minerals segment.
Coupled with a strong balance sheet, dedicated R&D focus, and continued product innovation, SPL presents a compelling long-term story. We therefore assign a SUBSCRIBE rating for investors with a medium- to long-term investment horizon.
— Views from Geojit Financial
The initial public offer of Sudeep Pharma Ltd got fully subscribed on the first day of share sale on Friday.
The IPO received bids for 1,50,09,425 shares, as against 1,05,64,926 shares on offer, translating into 1.42 times subscription, as per NSE data.
The category for non-institutional investors fetched 3 times the subscription, while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 1.50 times. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) attracted 9 per cent subscription.
