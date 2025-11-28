Sudeep Pharma IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares in Indian stock market

Sudeep Pharma IPO Listing: Sudeep Pharma shares will be listed in the Indian stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong demand. Sudeep Pharma IPO listing date is today, 28 November 2025.

The mainboard IPO of the pharma ingredients maker was open for subscription from November 21 to 25, and the IPO allotment date was November 26. Sudeep Pharma IPO listing date is November 28, Friday, and the equity shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Friday, November 28, 2025, the equity shares of Sudeep Pharma Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Friday, November 28, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Sudeep Pharma IPO listing today, the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) indicate a strong debut. Here’s what Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP today signals:

Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP Today Sudeep Pharma shares are commanding a strong premium in the grey market today. According to websites tracking the grey market, Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP today has jumped to ₹121 per share. This means that in the unlisted market, Sudeep Pharma shares are trading higher by ₹121 apiece than their issue price.

Sudeep Pharma IPO Listing Price Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹714 apiece, which is at a premium of more than 20% to the IPO price of ₹593 per share.

Analysts also expect Sudeep Pharma shares to list with a strong premium in the Indian stock market today, based on the robust subscription and current trends in the GMP.

Sudeep Pharma IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for the public issue began on Friday, November 21, and ended on Tuesday, November 25. The IPO allotment date was November 26, Wednesday, and Sudeep Pharma IPO listing date is November 28, Friday. Sudeep Pharma shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹895 crore from the book-building issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 16,02 lakh shares worth ₹95 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 1.35 crore shares amounting to ₹800 crore, sold at an IPO price band of ₹563 to ₹593 per share.

Sudeep Pharma IPO was subscribed 93.72 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 15.65 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, and 116.72 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received a massive 213.08 times subscription.

ICICI Securities is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India is the Sudeep Pharma IPO registrar.

