Sudeep Pharma IPO: Price band set at ₹563-593 per share; check key dates, issue details, more

Sudeep Pharma IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹563 to ₹593 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. The Sudeep Pharma IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Friday, November 21, and will close on Tuesday, November 25. The allocation to anchor investors for the Sudeep Pharma IPO is scheduled to take place on Thursday, November 20. The Sudeep Pharma IPO lot size is 25 equity shares and in multiples of 25 equity shares thereafter.

Sudeep Pharma IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Sudeep Pharma IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, November 26, and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, November 27, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Sudeep Pharma share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Friday, November 28.

Sudeep Pharma IPO details Sudeep Pharma IPO aims to raise ₹95 crore by issuing new shares, while the promoters will sell 1.34 crore equity shares through an offer-for-sale (OFS). The size of the fresh issue remains unchanged, but the company has increased the OFS portion from the 1 crore shares initially planned for sale as noted in the DRHP submitted to SEBI in June this year. The capital markets regulator granted approval for the IPO documentation in October.

Backed by Nuvama, Sudeep Pharma plans to allocate ₹78.8 crore from the fresh issue proceeds for the purchase of machinery for its production line at the Nandesari facility I, with the remaining funds designated for general corporate purposes.

The Bhayani family, the promoters, owns an 89.37% stake in the company, while the remaining 10.63% is held by public shareholders, including an 8.24% stake owned by Nuvama Crossover Opportunities Fund.

ICICI Securities and IIFL Capital Services are serving as the merchant bankers for the Sudeep Pharma IPO.

Company details Sudeep Pharma, located in Gujarat, is among the top manufacturers of food-grade iron phosphate used in infant nutrition, clinical nutrition, and the food and beverage industries, based on its production capacity. The company operates six production sites that together have a total capacity of 50,000 MT, focusing on minerals such as calcium, iron, magnesium, zinc, potassium, and sodium.

Sudeep Pharma offers over 200 products to a wide-ranging clientele in the pharmaceutical, food, and nutrition industries.

The company possesses robust research and development capabilities, featuring in-house laboratories and pilot-scale facilities that concentrate on mineral salts and excipients.

Regarding its financial performance, Sudeep Pharma reported a profit of ₹31.3 crore on revenues of ₹124.9 crore for the quarter ending June 2025. For the fiscal year ending March 2025, the company's profit reached ₹138.7 crore, reflecting a 4.1% increase from ₹133.2 crore in the previous year. Revenue for the same period rose by 9.3%, totaling ₹502 crore compared to ₹459.3 crore in the prior fiscal year.