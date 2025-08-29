Sugs Lloyd Day 1: Latest GMP, subscription status, listing date & other details about SME IPO

Sugs Lloyd IPO in focus today: The IPO of Sugs Lloyd, which opened for bidding on August 29, witnessed muted investor interest, with the issue subscribed 0.50 times as of 2:30 p.m., according to exchange data.

The issue received bids for 30.87 lakh shares against 62.18 lakh shares on offer. Segment-wise, the non-institutional investor category was subscribed 1.11 times, while the retail portion was subscribed 0.17 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) category has not yet opened for bidding.

The company plans to utilize the net proceeds from the IPO to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Sugs Lloyd issue details 1. Sugs Lloyd IPO date: The issue opened for subscription today, August 29, and will conclude on Tuesday, September 02.

2. Sugs Lloyd IPO Price: The price band of the IPO has been fixed between ₹117 and ₹123 per equity share.

3. Sugs Lloyd IPO Size: The company aims to raise ₹85.66 crore through the IPO, which is a fresh issue of 70 lakh shares.

4. Sugs Lloyd IPO Lot Size: The IPO lot size is fixed at 2000 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹2.46 lakh for retail investors.

5. Sugs Lloyd IPO reservation: The IPO offers 6.91 lakh shares to QIB, 21.85 lakh shares were reserved for non-institutional buyers, and 37.38 lakh shares to retail investors.

6. Sugs Lloyd IPO allotment date: The IPO allotment date is set for Wednesday, September 03. Investors who receive an allotment will see the shares in their demat accounts by Thursday, September 04, while those who do not will have their refunds processed on the same day.

7. Sugs Lloyd IPO listing: The SME IPO is proposed to list on the BSE SME on Wednesday, Friday 05.

8. Sugs Lloyd IPO GMP: According to market sources, the GMP of the Sugs Lloyd IPO on Tuesday was 10, indicating that the stock is likely to list at ₹133 apiece, 8.13% higher than the upper band issue price of ₹123.

9. Sugs Lloyd IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: 3Dimension Capital Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue. The market maker of the company is Aftertrade Broking Pvt.Ltd.

10. Sugs Lloyd overview: Incorporated in 2009, SUGS Lloyd Limited is a technology-driven engineering and construction company specializing in renewable energy, particularly solar energy, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, and civil EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) projects.

The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including the development of power transmission and distribution infrastructure, construction of power substations, and the renovation, upgrading, and modification of existing power systems.