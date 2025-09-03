Sugs Lloyd IPO allotment likely today: Steps to check status and latest GMP

Sugs Lloyd IPO closed for subscription on September 2, with allotment status set for September 3. The IPO received strong demand, with retail bids at 2.12 times. Shares were priced between 117 to 123, and investors can check allotment via KFin Technologies and BSE websites.

Saloni Goel
Published3 Sep 2025, 01:26 PM IST
Sugs Lloyd IPO allotment likely today: Steps to check status and latest GMP
Sugs Lloyd IPO allotment likely today: Steps to check status and latest GMP

Sugs Lloyd IPO: The initial public offer (IPO) of Sugs Lloyd closed for subscription on Tuesday, September 2, and now the investor focus has shifted to the allotment. Sugs Lloyd IPO allotment status date is Wednesday, September 3.

Sugs Lloyd IPO closed with a decent demand, garnering 3.23 times bids. The retail investor portion was booked 2.12 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) quota was subscribed 5.30 times and the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) part received 2.03 times.

Sugs Lloyd IPO, worth 85.66 crore, was entirely a fresh issue of 0.70 crore shares. The shares were sold in the price band at 117 to 123 apiece. Investors could apply for Sugs Lloyd IPO in a lot of 1000 shares. Retail investors needed to apply for at least two lots, needing an investment of 2,46,000.

Also Read | Urban Company IPO price band fixed at ₹98-103 per share. Check key details

Sugs Lloyd IPO Allotment Status

In order to check the Sugs Lloyd IPO allotment status, investors can head to the website of the registrar, KFin Technologies, and the exchange — BSE.

Steps to check Sugs Lloyd IPO allotment at the registrar's website

In order to check the allotment for Sugs Lloyd IPO on the registrar's website, investors need to follow these steps:

⦁ Head to KFin Technologies website: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

⦁ From the dropdown select Sugs Lloyd

⦁ Select Application Number or Demat Account

⦁ Enter the details related to the option selected

⦁ Hit Submit

Steps to check Sugs Lloyd IPO allotment on BSE's website

Investors can check the Sugs Lloyd IPO allotment on the BSE website by following these steps:

⦁ Head to the IPO allotment page: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

⦁ Select Issue Type as Equity

⦁ Select Issue Name from the dropdown

⦁ Enter either Application Number or PAN Number

⦁ Select I'm not a robot

⦁ Hit Search

Also Read | Amanta Healthcare IPO day 3: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

Sugs Lloyd IPO GMP

The grey market premium (GMP) for Sugs Lloyd IPO was nil. This means that shares of Sugs Lloyd were trading at par to the issue price of 123. Shares of Sugs Lloyd could list on BSE SME at 123 on Friday, September 5.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

IPOIPO ListingShare AllotmentAllotment StatusGrey Market Premium
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsIPOSugs Lloyd IPO allotment likely today: Steps to check status and latest GMP
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.