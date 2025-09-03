Sugs Lloyd IPO allotment likely today: Steps to check status and latest GMP

Sugs Lloyd IPO: The initial public offer (IPO) of Sugs Lloyd closed for subscription on Tuesday, September 2, and now the investor focus has shifted to the allotment. Sugs Lloyd IPO allotment status date is Wednesday, September 3.

Sugs Lloyd IPO closed with a decent demand, garnering 3.23 times bids. The retail investor portion was booked 2.12 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) quota was subscribed 5.30 times and the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) part received 2.03 times.

Sugs Lloyd IPO, worth ₹85.66 crore, was entirely a fresh issue of 0.70 crore shares. The shares were sold in the price band at ₹117 to ₹123 apiece. Investors could apply for Sugs Lloyd IPO in a lot of 1000 shares. Retail investors needed to apply for at least two lots, needing an investment of ₹2,46,000.

Sugs Lloyd IPO Allotment Status In order to check the Sugs Lloyd IPO allotment status, investors can head to the website of the registrar, KFin Technologies, and the exchange — BSE.

Steps to check Sugs Lloyd IPO allotment at the registrar's website In order to check the allotment for Sugs Lloyd IPO on the registrar's website, investors need to follow these steps:

⦁ Head to KFin Technologies website: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

⦁ From the dropdown select Sugs Lloyd

⦁ Select Application Number or Demat Account

⦁ Enter the details related to the option selected

⦁ Hit Submit

Steps to check Sugs Lloyd IPO allotment on BSE's website Investors can check the Sugs Lloyd IPO allotment on the BSE website by following these steps:

⦁ Head to the IPO allotment page: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

⦁ Select Issue Type as Equity

⦁ Select Issue Name from the dropdown

⦁ Enter either Application Number or PAN Number

⦁ Select I'm not a robot

⦁ Hit Search

Sugs Lloyd IPO GMP The grey market premium (GMP) for Sugs Lloyd IPO was nil. This means that shares of Sugs Lloyd were trading at par to the issue price of ₹123. Shares of Sugs Lloyd could list on BSE SME at ₹123 on Friday, September 5.