The country's largest wine maker Sula Vineyards on Wednesday fixed the price band at ₹340 and ₹357 per share for its ₹960 crore initial public offering (IPO). The company said its IPO will open for subscription on 12 December and will conclude on 14 December and the bidding for anchor investors will open on 9 December, the company said in a statement.

