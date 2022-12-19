Sula Vineyards IPO allotment date likely today. How to check status online

Sula Vineyards IPO allotment date likely today. How to check status online1 min read . 06:25 AM IST
- Sula Vineyards IPO allotment date is most likely on 19th December 2022
Sula Vineyards IPO status check: Announcement of share allocation for the initial public offering (IPO) of Sula vineyards Ltd is expected any time today as tentative Sula Vineyards IPO allotment date is 19th December 2022. Those who have applied for the public issue can do Sula Vineyards IPO status check online y logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of Sula Vineyards IPO is KFin Technologies Limited and its official website is karisma.kfintech.com.
As mentioned above, applicants can check their application status online by logging in at BSE website or at KFintech website. However, for convenience, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ and check their Sula Vineyards IPO allotment status online.
To check Sula Vineyards IPO allotment status online at BSE website, one needs to login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:
1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link;
2] Select Sula Vineyards IPO;
3] Enter Sula Vineyards IPO application number;
4] Enter your PAN details;
5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and
6] Click at 'Submit' button.
Your Sula Vineyards IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.
To check Sula Vineyards IPO allotment status online at KFin Technologies website, one needs to login at direct link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:
1] Login at direct link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;
2] Select 'Sula Vineyards' at the place vacant for company names and then select either of Application No/CAF No or PAN number;
3] Enter application number;
4] Enter CAPTCHA; and
5] Click on 'Submit' option.
Your Sula Vineyards IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.
