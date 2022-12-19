Sula Vineyards IPO allotment date likely today. How to check status online

Sula Vineyards IPO status check: Announcement of share allocation for the initial public offering (IPO) of Sula vineyards Ltd is expected any time today as tentative Sula Vineyards IPO allotment date is 19th December 2022. Those who have applied for the public issue can do Sula Vineyards IPO status check online y logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of Sula Vineyards IPO is KFin Technologies Limited and its official website is karisma.kfintech.com.

