The initial public offer (IPO) of Sula Vineyards got subscribed 2.33 times on the last day of offer on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. The initial share sale had a price band of ₹340-357 a share. The finalisation of the basis of share allotment of Sula Vineyards IPO has been done and now all eyes are on shares listing that is expected to happen this week.

The issue received bids for 4,38,36,912 shares against 1,88,30,372 shares on offer. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 4.13 times, Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion received 1.65 times subscription and non-institutional investors 1.51 times.

As per market observers, Sula Vineyards shares have slipped from premium (GMP) and are available at a discount of ₹8 in the grey market today. The company's shares are expected to list on leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

Sula Vineyards IPO was an entirely an offer for sale (OFS) aggregating to 26,900,532 equity shares by the promoter, investors and other shareholders, which included the sale of shares by Rajeev Suresh Samant, founder and CEO of Sula Vineyards as well as Belgian investment firms Verlinvest and Cofintra SA.

Sula Vineyards raised ₹288 crore from anchor investors ahead of its public offer. The company has decided to allot 80,70,158 equity shares to anchor investors at ₹357 apiece. The capital was raised from 22 investors, including BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Morgan Stanley (Asia) Singapore Pte Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt Ltd, Goldman Sachs and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

Sula Vineyards Limited is the India's largest wine producer and seller as of March 31, 2022. The company also distribute wines under a bouquet of popular brands including RASA, Dindori, Satori, with its flagship brand Sula being the category creator of wine in India. Currently, it produces 56 different labels of wines across 13 distinct brands at its four owned and two leased production facilities located in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Companies like Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, CLSA India, and IIFL Securities were acting as the book-running lead managers for the IPO, while KFin Technologies was the registrar of the share sale.