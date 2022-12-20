Sula Vineyards IPO: Check GMP as all eyes on shares listing after allotment

The initial public offer (IPO) of Sula Vineyards got subscribed 2.33 times on the last day of offer on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. The initial share sale had a price band of ₹340-357 a share. The finalisation of the basis of share allotment of Sula Vineyards IPO has been done and now all eyes are on shares listing that is expected to happen this week.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}