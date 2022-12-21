Sula Vineyards IPO's shares listing this week. What GMP signals

During the fiscal 2005, the company launched the first wine tasting room in India at its winery in Nashik, Maharashtra followed by the country’s first vineyard resort in 2008, and in the same year, the wine-maker launched the first wine-themed music festival in India, “SulaFest", at its Nashik facility in 2008. In Fiscal 2017, it launched a wine-tasting room at its “Domaine Sula" facility in Karnataka.