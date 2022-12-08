Sula Vineyards IPO: Check latest GMP ahead of subscription opening next week1 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 08:47 AM IST
- At the upper end of the price band, Sula Vineyards IPO is expected to fetch ₹960 crore
The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of wine maker Sula Vineyards will open for public subscription next week on Monday, December 12, 2022 and conclude on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. The price band has been fixed at ₹340-357 a share. The bidding for anchor investors will open on Friday, December 9.