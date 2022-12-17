Sula Vineyards IPO: After closure of subscription, bidders and other stake holders of the public issue are eagerly waiting for finalisation of share allocation. As per the tentative schedule of this public offer, Sula Vineyards IPO allotment date is most likely on 19th December 2022 i.e. on Monday next week. So, those who have bid for the IPO are advised to check Sula Vineyards IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of its official registrar. The official registrar of Sula Vineyards IPO is KFin Technologies Limited and its official website is karisma.kfintech.com.

Sula Vineyards IPO GMP today

Market observers said that shares of Sula Vineyards Ltd are available at a premium of ₹5 in grey market today. This means, grey market is expecting that Sula Vineyards IPO listing would be around ₹362 ( ₹357 + ₹5), signaling par listing for the public issue.

Sula Vineyards IPO allotment status check

After announcement of share allocation, bidders are advised to check allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the official website of its registrar. The official registrar of this IPO is KFin Technologies Limited and its official website is karisma.kfintech.com.

For more convenience, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ and check their Sula Vineyards IPO allotment status online.

Sula Vineyards IPO allotment status check BSE

To check Sula Vineyards IPO allotment status on BSE website, a bidders needs to login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link;

2] Select Sula Vineyards IPO;

3] Enter Sula Vineyards IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Sula Vineyards IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Sula Vineyards IPO allotment status check KFintech

To check Sula Vineyards IPO allotment status online at KFin Technologies website, one needs to login at direct link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;

2] Select 'Sula Vineyards' at the place vacant for company names and then select either of Application No/CAF No or PAN number;

3] Enter application number;

4] Enter CAPTCHA; and

5] Click on 'Submit' option.

Your Sula Vineyards IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.