Sula Vineyards IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online

Sula Vineyards IPO: After closure of subscription, bidders and other stake holders of the public issue are eagerly waiting for finalisation of share allocation. As per the tentative schedule of this public offer, Sula Vineyards IPO allotment date is most likely on 19th December 2022 i.e. on Monday next week. So, those who have bid for the IPO are advised to check Sula Vineyards IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of its official registrar. The official registrar of Sula Vineyards IPO is KFin Technologies Limited and its official website is karisma.kfintech.com.

