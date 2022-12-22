Sula Vineyards IPO listing date today. Experts predict 'flat' debut of shares

Asked about Sula Vineyards IPO listing price that an allotte can expect, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Securities said, "Much will depend upon the kind of opening we get on Dalal Street. In case of positive opening, we can expect Sula Vineyards share price to open above its issue price. But, in case of weak stock market opening, we can expect Sula Vineyards shares to list at 3 to 5 per cent discount." However, Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities maintained that Sula Vineyards shares are good stock to buy for long term. He said that struggling secondary market and fully OFS is the major reason for Sula Vineyards IPO getting tepid response from investors.

