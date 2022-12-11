Sula Vineyards IPO opens this week. GMP, review, price, date, other details5 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2022, 10:44 AM IST
- Sula Vineyards IPO will open on 12th December 2022 and it will remain open for bidders till 14th December 2022
Sula Vineyards IPO: The public issue of Sula Vineyards Limited is going to hit primary markets on 12th December 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 14th December 2022. India's largest wine producer and seller has fixed price band of its public offer at ₹340 to ₹357 per equity share and it aims to raise ₹960.35 crore from its initial public offer (IPO). The issue is 100 per cent offer for sale (OFS) in nature.