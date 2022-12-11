Sula Vineyards IPO: The public issue of Sula Vineyards Limited is going to hit primary markets on 12th December 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 14th December 2022. India's largest wine producer and seller has fixed price band of its public offer at ₹340 to ₹357 per equity share and it aims to raise ₹960.35 crore from its initial public offer (IPO). The issue is 100 per cent offer for sale (OFS) in nature.

Meanwhile, ahead of Sula Vineyards IPO opening date, grey market is dropping positive signals in regard to Sula Vineyards Limited shares. According to market observers, share of Sula Vineyards is available at a premium of ₹24 in grey market today.

Here we list out important Sula Vineyards IPO details below:

- Sula Vineyards IPO GMP: Shares of the vine maker and seller company are available at a premium of ₹24 in grey market today.

- Sula Vineyards IPO price band: India's largest wine producer and seller has fixed price band of its public offer at ₹340 to ₹357 per equity share.

- Sula Vineyards IPO date: The public issue will open for bidders on 12th December 2022 and it will remain open till 14th December 2022.

- Sula Vineyards IPO size: The wine producer and seller company aims to raise ₹960.35 crore, which is 100 per cent OFS in nature.

- Sula Vineyards IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the IPO in lots and one lot will comprise 42 shares of the company.

- Sula Vineyards IPO application limit: A bidder can apply for at least one lot whereas one retail investor can apply for maximum 13 lots of the IPO.

- Sula Vineyards IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allocation is19th December 2022.

- Sula Vineyards IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE and tentative date for listing of company shares is 22nd December 2022.

- Sula Vineyards IPO registrar: KFin Technologies Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the IPO.

- Sula Vineyards IPO review: Giving 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, Swastika Investmart report says, "Sula vineyards Limited enjoys the benefit of high entry barriers in this industry. The company has the largest wine distribution network and sale presence. Its financial performance is also improving. This Issue of Sula Vineyard is coming at a P/E valuation of 54.67 which is lower than its peers. The issue, however, is a complete offer for sale and low promoter holding is also a concern thus we recommend Subscribe rating to this IPO only for high-risk Investors."

Giving 'buy' tag to this IPO, Canara Bank Securities said, "Considering the higher share of high margin segments in the revenues and focus on owned brand, the company would be able to expand its margin going forward. Its strong position in a high barrier and fast growing segment would help it to gain further in terms of sales in the long run. We recommend to SUBSCRIBE for listing gains."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.