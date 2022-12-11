Sula Vineyards IPO opens this week. GMP, review, price, date, other details

- Sula Vineyards IPO review: Giving 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, Swastika Investmart report says, "Sula vineyards Limited enjoys the benefit of high entry barriers in this industry. The company has the largest wine distribution network and sale presence. Its financial performance is also improving. This Issue of Sula Vineyard is coming at a P/E valuation of 54.67 which is lower than its peers. The issue, however, is a complete offer for sale and low promoter holding is also a concern thus we recommend Subscribe rating to this IPO only for high-risk Investors."