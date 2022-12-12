Sula Vineyards IPO opens today: GMP, review, price, other details. Apply or not?3 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 07:29 AM IST
- Sula Vineyards IPO GMP today is ₹34, say market observers
Sula Vineyards IPO: The initial public offer (IPO) of Sula Vineyards is going to hit primary markets today. The public issue will remain open for bidding till 14th December 2022. India's largest wine producer and seller aims to raise ₹960.35 crore from its public offer and it is completely OFS (offer for sale) in nature. the company has fixed price band of the public issue at ₹340 to ₹357 apiece.