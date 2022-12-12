Sula Vineyards IPO opens today: GMP, review, price, other details. Apply or not?

- Sula Vineyards IPO review: On whether one should apply for the public issue or not, Choice Broking report says, "The IPO is coming with strong growth prospect and valuation comfort for investors. Considering the lower wine penetration in the domestic market and expanding demographic factors like rising per capita income and expanding target population, we believe the domestic wine market is on the cusp of exponential growth. Sula being the largest producer & seller of wine is well placed to capture the future growth opportunities in the Indian wine market. Thus we assign a “SUBSCRIBE" rating for the issue."

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}