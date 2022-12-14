Sula Vineyards IPO fully subscribed on Day 3. Check GMP and subscription status

Under the IPO, the company is offering equity shares aggregating to ₹960.35 crore. The IPO is entirely offer for sale at a price band of ₹340 per share and ₹357 per share. Of the total, 50% of the IPO size will be allotted to qualified institutional buyers (QIB) for bidding, while 15% will be reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and the remaining 35% will be kept for retail individual investors.