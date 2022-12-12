In the IPO, the offer for sale will be up to 26,900,530 equity shares at a price band of ₹340 per share and ₹357 per share. At the upper price band, Sula's IPO is valued around ₹960.35 crore. However, the company will not utilise the proceeds from the IPO, since selling shareholders who will participate in the issue will receive it. Of the total, 50% of the IPO size will be allotted to qualified institutional buyers (QIB) for bidding, while 15% will be reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and the remaining 35% will be kept for retail individual investors.