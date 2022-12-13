Home / Markets / Ipo /  Sula Vineyards IPO: Subscription status and latest GMP on Day 2 of bidding

Sula Vineyards IPO: The initial public offer (IPO) of Sula Vineyards Ltd opened for subscription on 12th December 2022 and it will remain open for bidders till 14th December 2022. By 10:44 AM on day two of bidding, Sula Vineyards IPO subscription status suggests that the public issue has been subscribed 0.35 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 0.61 times. The public offer has ben subscribed 0.21 times in NII category.

Sula Vineyards IPO GMP today

After tepid response by investors, grey market sentiments have gone down after climbing above 55 levels on weekend. According to market observers, shares of Sula Vineyards Ltd are available at a premium of 31 in grey market today. Grey market premium (GMP) of Sula Vineyards IPO was 34 on day one of bidding. So, after weak response by investors, Sula Vineyards IPO GMP today has gone down by 3 in comparison to its yesterday's GMP.

Market observers went on to add that Sula Vineyards IPO GMP today is 31 that means grey market is expecting that Sula Vineyards IPO listing would take place around 388 ( 357 + 31), which is around 8.50 per cent higher from its price band of 340 to 357 per equity share.

Sula Vineyards IPO subscription status

By 10:44 AM on day 2 of bidding, the public issue has been subscribed 0.35 times, its retail portion has been subscribed 0.61 times whereas it has been subscribed 0.21 times in NII category.

Should you apply

Giving subscribe tag to Sula Vineyards IPO, Ashika Research report says, "Sula is India’s largest wine producer and seller with a market share of 52% in the Indian wine industry. The company is also the market leader across all 4 price segments, being ‘Elite’ ( 950+), ‘Premium’ ( 700-950), ‘Economy’ ( 400-700) and ‘Popular (

Giving 'subscribe' tag for long term, Anand Rathi report says, "At upper price band Sula vineyards limited is available at P/E 35.8x and market cap of 30,058 million post issue of equity shares and return on net worth of 11.45%. We believe Sula vineyards limited IPO is fairly priced and recommend a “Subscribe- Long Term" rating to the IPO."

MINT PREMIUM See All

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout