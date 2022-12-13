Sula Vineyards IPO: Subscription status and latest GMP on Day 2 of bidding2 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 10:54 AM IST
- Sula Vineyards IPO GMP today is ₹31, say market observers
Sula Vineyards IPO: The initial public offer (IPO) of Sula Vineyards Ltd opened for subscription on 12th December 2022 and it will remain open for bidders till 14th December 2022. By 10:44 AM on day two of bidding, Sula Vineyards IPO subscription status suggests that the public issue has been subscribed 0.35 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 0.61 times. The public offer has ben subscribed 0.21 times in NII category.