Sula Vineyards IPO: Subscription status and latest GMP on Day 2 of bidding

After tepid response by investors, grey market sentiments have gone down after climbing above ₹55 levels on weekend. According to market observers, shares of Sula Vineyards Ltd are available at a premium of ₹31 in grey market today. Grey market premium (GMP) of Sula Vineyards IPO was ₹34 on day one of bidding. So, after weak response by investors, Sula Vineyards IPO GMP today has gone down by ₹3 in comparison to its yesterday's GMP.