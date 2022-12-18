Sula Vineyards likely to list on exchanges this week. Check important dates here

Sula Vineyards IPO was fully subscribed with healthy demand from across investors category. Sula is seen to be a first-of-its-kind listing in the wine market.
India's largest wine seller Sula Vineyards is all set to list on stock exchanges after its initial public offering (IPO). The market debut is expected to be this week after the allotment of equity shares offered in the IPO to applicants' Demat account. Sula Vineyards IPO was fully subscribed with healthy demand from across investors category. Sula is seen to be a first-of-its-kind listing in the wine market.
The company launched its IPO from December 12 to December 14. On the last day, the IPO oversubscribed by 2.33%. The portion for qualified institutional buyers subscribed by 4.13 times, while the retail investors' portion subscribed by 1.65 times and the non-institutional investors' portion subscribed by 1.51 times.
As per the red herring prospectus, the company is required to complete all necessary formalities for listing and commencement of trading of the equity shares on all stock exchanges including allotment of equity shares within six working days from the IPO closing date.
While the allotment and credit of equity shares to the applicant Demat account could take approximately five working days from the IPO closing date. That being said, Sula Vineyards IPO which closed on December 14, could allot equity shares on December 19. Meanwhile, the company takes another two days between December 20 to 21st for initiating refunds and credit of equity shares in the investors' Demat account. The listing is expected to be most likely on December 22.
Here's how to check your application status for Sula Vineyards IPO:
First Option:
KFin Technologies is the registrar for the IPO. Hence, an investor can check their application status on KFin Technologies' official website karisma.kfintech.com or directly visit the page kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
Once you entered the IPO allotment status page on KFin Tech, you will have to select the IPO name 'Sula Vineyards', and then select the option between 'Application No' or 'Demat Account' or 'Permanent Account Number'. After providing details of either of the three options, add in the captcha code and 'Submit' to review your application status.
The second option would be the BSE website. Investors can check their status by visiting BSE's link -- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
The link will direct the investor to the application status page. To check the status, firstly, the investor will have to select the option of 'Issue Type'. In the Sula Vineyards case, the option will be 'Equity'. Then select the company name, and provide your application number or PAN details. Lastly, you will need to click on the captcha 'I am not a robot' and then select 'Search' to review your status.
Click on the image to enlarge
At present, Sula Vineyards have been a consistent market leader in the Indian wine industry. Sula has made remarkable progress in over a decade. Currently, the company produces 56 different labels of wines across 13 district brands at its four-owned and two leased production facilities that are situated in Maharashtra and Karnataka.
In FY22, the company's revenue from operations was ₹4,539.16 million with a net sales margin1 of 69.83% and profit after tax of ₹521.39 million in the same period. In the first half of FY23, the company's revenue stood at ₹2,240.68 million with a net sales margin of 74.32% and profit after tax of ₹₹305.06 million.
On exchanges, Sula will compete against United Breweries, United Spirits, and Radico Khaitan.
