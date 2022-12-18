Sula Vineyards likely to list on exchanges this week. Check important dates here

While the allotment and credit of equity shares to the applicant Demat account could take approximately five working days from the IPO closing date. That being said, Sula Vineyards IPO which closed on December 14, could allot equity shares on December 19. Meanwhile, the company takes another two days between December 20 to 21st for initiating refunds and credit of equity shares in the investors' Demat account. The listing is expected to be most likely on December 22.