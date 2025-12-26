Sundrex Oil IPO allotment likely today: GMP, steps to check the status online of the NSE SME IPO

Sundrex Oil IPO allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Kolkata-based lubricants manufacturer, Sundrex Oil Company, concluded with modest subscription across segments. The NSE SME IPO, which opened on Monday, 22 December, and concluded on Wednesday, 24 December, saw an overall subscription of 1.5 times, with the retail portion subscribed to 2 times.

Priced at ₹81 to ₹86 per share, the SME IPO was a fresh issue of 37,50,400 shares of face value of ₹10, aimed at raising about ₹32.25 crore, which the company intends to utilise for meeting working capital expenses, capital expenditure, loan payments, general corporate purposes, and for meeting the offer-related expenses.

Sundrex Oil is a manufacturer and wholesaler of lubricants, greases, and a wide range of industrial products across India. Its revenue profile is predominantly concentrated in the business-to-business (B2B) segment, which accounts for approximately 99% of the total revenue, whereas the remaining 1% of revenue is generated from the business-to-customer (B2C) segment.

For FY24, the company's consolidated profit was ₹2.6 crore, which rose to ₹5.4 crore in FY25. Till June 30 in the current financial year, the company's profit was ₹1.9 crore.

Revenue from operations in FY24 and FY25 was ₹48.31 crore and ₹67.2 crore, respectively. Till June 30 in FY26, its revenue from operations was ₹18.71 crore.

How to check the Sundrex Oil IPO allotment status online? Investors who bet on the SME IPO can check the share allotment status online on the registrar's website. They can also check the share allotment status on the official websites of the NSE.

Cameo Corporate Services Limited was the registrar of the issue.

How to check Sundrex Oil IPO share allotment status on the registrar's website? Step 1: Follow this official link: https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

Step 2: Select any one link

Step 3: Select the company's name

Step 4: In the "Type" dropdown, select either the application number or PAN

Step 5: Fill in the "Value" section with the option chosen by you (application number or PAN)

Step 6: Enter the captcha, and hit on submit.

Your Sundrex Oil IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Sundrex Oil IPO allotment status check NSE Step 1: Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3: Choose ‘Sundrex Oil IPO’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5: Click on Submit.

Your Sundrex Oil IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Sundrex Oil IPO GMP The latest grey market premium (GMP) of Sundrex Oil was nil. This indicated the stock could be listed at par with the issue price of ₹86.

