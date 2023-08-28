Sungarner Energies IPO allotment finalised: Latest GMP, here's how to check allotment status3 min read 28 Aug 2023, 05:30 PM IST
Sungarner Energies IPO share allotment finalised today. Investors can check allotment status on registrar's portal. Refund process starts tomorrow. Listing on Thursday.
Sungarner IPO allotment date: Sungarner Energies IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Monday, August 28). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Sungarner IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.
