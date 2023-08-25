Sungarner IPO allotment date: Sungarner Energies IPO share allotment will take place on Monday, August 28. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Sungarner IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Tuesday, August 29, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Wednesday, August 30.

Sungarner Energies IPO listing date has been fixed for Thursday, August 31 on NSE SME. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Sungarner Energies IPO.

If you have applied for the Sungarner Energies Limited IPO, you can check your Sungarner Energies IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd. You can check the Sungarner Energies IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Step 1

Visit the above link which will take you to Sungarner Energies Limited IPO's registrar's website i.e Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

Step 2

Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed.

Step 3

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Using the following IDs, one may check up the allotment status for the IPO.

Income Tax PAN (permanent account number) number - The application status can first be checked using your mapped Income Tax PAN number. Enter your alphanumeric 10-digit PAN number after choosing PAN from the drop-down box. Click the ‘Submit’ button after entering the PAN.

Application number or CAF number- Additionally, by using your application number or CAF number, one can check the status of allocation. After entering the application or CAF number, click the ‘Search’ button. Enter the application exactly as it appears on the acknowledgement paper that was issued to you after completing the IPO application procedure. Then one can click the ‘Submit’ button to receive the information about the shares that were allocated to you in the IPO.

Beneficiary ID- The beneficiary ID of your demat account can also be used. Then, as a single string, one must input the depository participant (DP) id and client id together. The NSDL string is alphanumeric while the CDSL string is numerical. Enter the customer ID and DP ID exactly as they are. Online DP statement or the statement of account both provide information about your DP and client ID. Then click on ‘Submit’ button.

Step 4

The screen will show the IPO status and the number of Sungarner Energies Limited IPO shares allotted.

Sungarner Energies IPO GMP today

Sungarner Energies IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +46 higher than the previous trading session. This indicates that the shares of Sungarner Energies IPO GMP were trading at a premium of ₹46 in the grey market on Friday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the Sungarner Energies price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Sungarner Energies Ltd share price is ₹129 apiece, which is 55.42% higher than the Sungarner Energies issue price of ₹83.

On Thursday, Sungarner Energies Ltd shares were trading at GMP of ₹35.

The lowest GMP is recorded at ₹0 while the highest GMP is ₹46. According to topssharebrokers.com, today's IPO GMP trend indicates strong listing.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Sungarner Energies IPO details

Sungarner Energies IPO price band has been fixed at ₹83 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. The minimum lot size of this Sungarner Energies IPO is 1600 shares. Sungarner Energies Ltd IPO issue price is 8 times the face value of the equity share.

Sungarner Energies Ltd IPO consists of fresh issue of 640,000 equity shares aggregating to ₹5.31 crore. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

According to company's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) it intends to use the net proceeds to meet working capital requirements, general corporate purposes, and issue related expenses.

Sungarner IPO's lead manager is Fast Track Finsec Private Ltd, and the registrar is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

