Sungarner Energies IPO allotment: Latest GMP, here's how to check allotment status
Sungarner Energies IPO share allotment to take place on August 28. Investors can check allotment status on registrar's portal. Refund process starts on August 29. Listing date set for August 31. Check allotment status on Skyline Financial Services website. IPO price band set at ₹83 per share.
Sungarner IPO allotment date: Sungarner Energies IPO share allotment will take place on Monday, August 28. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Sungarner IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.
