Sungarner Energies IPO listing: Sungarner Energies share price listed on NSE SME at a premium on Thursday. On the NSE SME, Sungarner Energies stock price was listed at ₹250 per share, 201.2 percent higher than the issue price of ₹83.

Sungarner Energies shares extended gains post listing and were locked at 5% upper circuit following stellar debut. Sungarner Energies share price touched an intraday high of ₹262.50 and low of ₹237.50. Sungarner Energies stock price ended at ₹262 apiece, up 4.80%.

Sungarner Energies IPO details

Sungarner Energies IPO price band was fixed at ₹83 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. The minimum lot size of this Sungarner Energies IPO is 1600 shares. Sungarner Energies Ltd IPO issue price is 8 times the face value of the equity share.

Sungarner Energies Ltd IPO consists of fresh issue of 640,000 equity shares aggregating to ₹5.31 crore. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

According to company's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) it intends to use the net proceeds to meet working capital requirements, general corporate purposes, and issue related expenses.

Sungarner IPO's lead manager is Fast Track Finsec Private Ltd, and the registrar is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

Sungarner Energies Ltd IPO opened for subscription on Monday, August 21, and will closed on Wednesday, August 23.

Sungarner IPO subscription status was 152.40 times on day 3, the issue was subscribed 26.35 times on day 2, and 2.68 times on day 1.

Sungarner Energies IPO GMP today

Sungarner Energies IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +45 same as the previous trading sessions. This indicated that the shares of Sungarner Energies IPO GMP were trading at a premium of ₹45 in the grey market on Thursday i.e on the day of listing, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the Sungarner Energies price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Sungarner Energies Ltd share price is ₹128 apiece, which is 54.22% higher than the Sungarner Energies shares of ₹83.

