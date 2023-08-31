Sungarner Energies IPO Listing: SME shares treble investors’ money upon listing1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 04:41 PM IST
Sungarner Energies IPO listed on NSE SME at a premium. Share price closed at ₹262, up 4.8%.
Sungarner Energies IPO listing: Sungarner Energies share price listed on NSE SME at a premium on Thursday. On the NSE SME, Sungarner Energies stock price was listed at ₹250 per share, 201.2 percent higher than the issue price of ₹83.
