Sunil Singhania-backed Cellecor Gadgets IPO closes today. Latest GMP, subscription status, other details2 min read 20 Sep 2023, 12:20 PM IST
Cellecor Gadgets IPO GMNP today is ₹60, which is steady since weekend, say market observers
Cellecor Gadgets IPO: The initial public offering of Cellecor Gadgets Limited opened for subscription on 15thn September 2023 and it will remain open for bidders till 20th September 2023. So, Cellecor Gadgets IPO subscription is going to end today and hence investors have just few hours in hand to apply for this Sunil Singhania-backed SME issue. Sunil Singhania-owned Abakkus Asset Manager is an investment manager of India Ahead Venture Trust, which is one of the anchor investors of the public offer. The book build issue has been price in ₹87 to ₹92 per equity share range and its shares are available in grey market at a premium of ₹60 in grey market today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started