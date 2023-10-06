comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 06 2023 15:55:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.9 0.52%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 235.75 0.79%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 196.85 0.18%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 594.1 0.31%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,534.15 -0.11%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Sunita Tools IPO allotment finalised; here’s how to check IPO allotment status
Back

Sunita Tools IPO allotment finalised; here’s how to check IPO allotment status

 Livemint

Sunita Tools IPO share allotment was set to be finalised on October 4. However, as per the latest details, the allotment has now been finalised today, October 6.

Investors can check their Sunita Tools IPO allotment status on the IPO registrar website and on the BSE website. The IPO registrar is Kfin Technologies Ltd. (iStock)Premium
Investors can check their Sunita Tools IPO allotment status on the IPO registrar website and on the BSE website. The IPO registrar is Kfin Technologies Ltd. (iStock)

Sunita Tools IPO Allotment Status: Sunita Tools Ltd, the mold base and machining parts manufacturer, recently launched its initial public offering (IPO) worth 22.04 crore. The public issue remained open from September 26 to October 3 and as per the latest update, Sunita Tools IPO allotment has been finalised today, October 6.

Sunita Tools IPO is an SME IPO and a fixed price issue. The public offer is proposed for listing on the BSE SME exchange. Sunita Tools IPO price band was 145 per equity share. The company raised 22.04 crore from this public offer.

Sunita Tools IPO Allotment Date

Sunita Tools IPO share allotment was set to be finalised on October 4. However, as per the latest details, the allotment has now been finalised today, October 6.

Also Read: Valiant Laboratories share price touches upper circuit after strong debut. Buy, hold or exit?

Sunita Tools IPO Allotment Status

Investors can check their Sunita Tools IPO allotment status on the IPO registrar website and on the BSE website. The IPO registrar is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Here’s how to check Sunita Tools IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies website:

  • Visit the Kfin Technologies website: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
  • Select any of the links displayed to check the IPO allotment status
  • Select “Sunita Tools Limited" from the drop-down list
  • Choose: Application Number Or Demat Account Or PAN Id
  • Enter the details according to the option selected
  • Enter the ‘captcha’
  • Click “Submit’ button

Your Sunita Tools IPO allotment status will be visible.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels :rocket: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

Here’s how to check Sunita Tools IPO Allotment Status on BSE website:

Your Sunita Tools IPO allotment status will be visible

Sunita Tools IPO Listing Date:

Sunita Tools shares will be listed on BSE SME platform. Sunita Tools IPO listing date is likely to be on October 9, Monday. 

Sunita Tools IPO Subscription Status

Sunita Tools IPO was subscribed 13.24 times during September 26 to October 3. The public issue received bids for 1.90 crore equity shares as against 13.24 lakh shares offered.

The IPO was booked 21.10 times in the retail category and 5.27 times in the Non-Institutional Investors' (NII) category.

Read here: Sunita Tools IPO Day 5: Issue subscribed over 13 times on last day; retail category booked 21.10x

Sunita Tools IPO GMP

Sunita Tools IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is 20 per share. This shows that the shares of the company are available at a premium of 20 in the grey market today, say market observers.

Read all IPO-related news here

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 06 Oct 2023, 04:11 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App