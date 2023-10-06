Sunita Tools IPO allotment finalised; here’s how to check IPO allotment status
Sunita Tools IPO share allotment was set to be finalised on October 4. However, as per the latest details, the allotment has now been finalised today, October 6.
Sunita Tools IPO Allotment Status: Sunita Tools Ltd, the mold base and machining parts manufacturer, recently launched its initial public offering (IPO) worth ₹22.04 crore. The public issue remained open from September 26 to October 3 and as per the latest update, Sunita Tools IPO allotment has been finalised today, October 6.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started