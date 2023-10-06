Sunita Tools IPO allotment finalised; here’s how to check IPO allotment status

Sunita Tools IPO Allotment Status: Sunita Tools Ltd, the mold base and machining parts manufacturer, recently launched its initial public offering (IPO) worth ₹22.04 crore. The public issue remained open from September 26 to October 3 and as per the latest update, Sunita Tools IPO allotment has been finalised today, October 6.

Sunita Tools IPO is an SME IPO and a fixed price issue. The public offer is proposed for listing on the BSE SME exchange. Sunita Tools IPO price band was ₹145 per equity share. The company raised ₹22.04 crore from this public offer.

Sunita Tools IPO Allotment Date

Sunita Tools IPO share allotment was set to be finalised on October 4. However, as per the latest details, the allotment has now been finalised today, October 6.

Sunita Tools IPO Allotment Status

Investors can check their Sunita Tools IPO allotment status on the IPO registrar website and on the BSE website. The IPO registrar is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Here’s how to check Sunita Tools IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies website:

Visit the Kfin Technologies website: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Select any of the links displayed to check the IPO allotment status

Select “Sunita Tools Limited" from the drop-down list

Choose: Application Number Or Demat Account Or PAN Id

Enter the details according to the option selected

Enter the ‘captcha’

Click “Submit’ button

Your Sunita Tools IPO allotment status will be visible.

Here’s how to check Sunita Tools IPO Allotment Status on BSE website:

Visit BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select Issue Type as Equity

Choose “Sunita Tools Limited" from drop down menu

Enter Application Number or Pan

Complete Captcha verification

Click on “Search" button

Your Sunita Tools IPO allotment status will be visible

Sunita Tools IPO Listing Date:

Sunita Tools shares will be listed on BSE SME platform. Sunita Tools IPO listing date is likely to be on October 9, Monday.

Sunita Tools IPO Subscription Status

Sunita Tools IPO was subscribed 13.24 times during September 26 to October 3. The public issue received bids for 1.90 crore equity shares as against 13.24 lakh shares offered.

The IPO was booked 21.10 times in the retail category and 5.27 times in the Non-Institutional Investors' (NII) category.

Sunita Tools IPO GMP

Sunita Tools IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹20 per share. This shows that the shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹20 in the grey market today, say market observers.

