Sunita Tools IPO Day 4: Check subscription status, GMP, other details about BSE SME issue
Sunita Tools IPO price band is ₹145 per share and the issue will remain open for bidding till October 3, 2023.
Sunita Tools IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Sunita Tools Ltd, the mold base and machining parts manufacturer, opened for subscription on September 26. Sunita Tools IPO is an SME IPO and a fixed price issue.
