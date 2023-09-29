Sunita Tools IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Sunita Tools Ltd, the mold base and machining parts manufacturer, opened for subscription on September 26. Sunita Tools IPO is an SME IPO and a fixed price issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IPO price band is ₹145 per share and the issue will remain open for bidding till October 3, 2023. The public offer is proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange and the company aims to raise ₹22.04 crore from this public offer.

Sunita Tools IPO has received strong demand from investors as the issue has been oversubscribed so far.

Sunita Tools IPO Details: 1] Sunita Tools IPO GMP: Sunita Tools IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, has dropped to ₹20 per share. This shows that the shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹20 in the grey market today, say market observers.

2] Sunita Tools IPO Subscription Status: Sunita Tools IPO has been subscribed 8.13 times on Friday, the fourth day of the bidding process so far. The public issue received bids for 1.17 crore equity shares as against 14.42 lakh shares offered, as per the data available till 3:20 pm.

The IPO has been booked 13.40 times in the retail category and 2.83 times in the Non-Institutional Investors' (NII) category.

4] Sunita Tools IPO price: The issue is priced at ₹145 per equity share.

5] Sunita Tools IPO date: The public issue opened on September 26 and it will close on October 3.

6] Sunita Tools IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹22.04 crore from this public offer.

7] Sunita Tools IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot comprises 1,000 company shares.

8] Sunita Tools IPO investment limit: One lot of the issue comprises 1,000 shares and one share is offered at ₹145 apiece. So, the minimum amount required to apply for the public issue is ₹1,45,000 or ₹1.45 lakh.

9] Sunita Tools IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allocation is October 6, 2023.

10] Sunita Tools IPO listing date: The public offer is proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange and expected share listing date is October 11, 2023.

