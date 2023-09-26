Sunita Tools IPO: GMP, subscription status, other details about BSE SME issue1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 01:46 PM IST
Sunita Tools IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹55 in grey market today, say market observers
Sunita Tools IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Sunita Tools Limited opened for subscription today. The public issue is offered at a fixed price of ₹145 per share. The issue will remain open for bidding till 29th September 2023. The public offer is proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange and the company aims to raise ₹22.04 crore from this public offer. According to stock market obsevers, shares of Sunita Tools Limited are available at a premium of ₹55 in grey market today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started