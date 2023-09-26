Sunita Tools IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Sunita Tools Limited opened for subscription today. The public issue is offered at a fixed price of ₹145 per share. The issue will remain open for bidding till 29th September 2023. The public offer is proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange and the company aims to raise ₹22.04 crore from this public offer. According to stock market obsevers, shares of Sunita Tools Limited are available at a premium of ₹55 in grey market today.

Important Sunita Tools IPO details

1] Sunita Tools IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹55 in grey market today, say market observers.

2] Sunita Tools IPO price: The issue is priced at ₹145 per equity share.

3] Sunita Tools IPO date: The public issue has opened today and it will remain open for bidding till 29th September 2023.

4] Sunita Tools IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹22.04 crore from this public offer.

5] Sunita Tools IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot comprises 1,000 company shares.

6] Sunita Tools IPO subscription status: By 1:32 PM on day one of bidding, the public issue has received bids for 14,90,000 shares against 13.20 lakh offer.

7] Sunita Tools IPO investment limit: One lot of the issue comprises 1,000 shares and one share is offered at ₹145 apiece. So, minimum amount required to apply for the public issue is ₹1,45,000 or ₹1.45 lakh.

8] Sunita Tools IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allocation is 5th October 2023.

9] Sunita Tools IPO listing date: The public offer is proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange and expected share listing date is 10th October 2023.

