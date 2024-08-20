Sunlite Recycling Industries shares list with 90% premium at ₹199.50 apiece on NSE SME

  • Sunlite Recycling Industries shares made a stellar stock market debut as the stock was listed at 199.50 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of 90% to the issue price of 105 per share.

Published20 Aug 2024, 10:02 AM IST
Sunlite Recycling Industries shares made a stellar stock market debut on Tuesday as the stock was listed at 199.50 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of 90% to the issue price of 105 per share.

Sunlite Recycling share listing was better with the Street expectations. This is because ahead of the listing, Sunlite Recycling Industries shares were trading at a premium of over 75% in the grey market.

The strong listing of Sunlite Recycling shares was also on the back of strong demand for the IPO as the issue was subscribed more than 280 times.

Sunlite Recycling Industries IPO Details

Sunlite Recycling IPO opened for public subscription on August 12, and closed on August 14. The IPO allotment date was fixed on August 16, and the IPO listing date is today, August 20. Sunlite Recycling Industries shares are listed on NSE SME.

Sunlite Recycling Industries IPO price band was set at 100 to 105 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised 30.24 crore from the book-built issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 28.8 lakh equity shares.

Sunlite Recycling Industries IPO is an SME IPO and was subscribed 282.45 times in total as the issue received bids for 54.02 crore equity shares as compared with 19.12 lakh shares on the offer, according to data on NSE.

The IPO was subscribed 252.00 times in the retail category, 109.05 times in the Qualified Institutional Bidders (QIB) category, and 584.10 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

The company intends to utilize the fresh issue proceeds to fund capital expenditure towards the installation of new Plant & Machinery, repay certain borrowings and for general corporate purposes.

Hem Securities Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Sunlite Recycling Industries IPO, while Cameo Corporate Services Ltd is the IPO registrar.

First Published:20 Aug 2024, 10:02 AM IST
