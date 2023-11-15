Sunrest Lifescience IPO allotment finalised today; Latest GMP, steps to check Sunrest IPO allotment status
Sunrest Lifescience IPO share allotment has been finalised. Investors can check the allotment status on the registrar's portal.The grey market premium for the shares is +15, indicating a higher trading price.
Sunrest Lifescience IPO allotment date: Sunrest Lifescience IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Wednesday, November 15). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Sunrest Lifescience IPO in the registrar's portal, which is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.
