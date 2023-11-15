Sunrest Lifescience IPO allotment date: Sunrest Lifescience IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Wednesday, November 15). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Sunrest Lifescience IPO in the registrar's portal, which is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Thursday, November 16, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Friday, November 17.

Sunrest Lifescience IPO listing date has been fixed for Monday, November 20 on NSE SME. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Sunrest Lifescience IPO. If the company switches to T+3 norms, the listing day will be before the schedule.

If you have applied for the Sunrest Lifescience IPO, you can check your Sunrest IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd. You can check the Sunrest IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Step 1

Visit the above link which will take you to Sunrest Lifescience IPO's registrar's website i.e Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

Step 2

Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed.

Step 3

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Using the following IDs, one may check up the allotment status for the IPO.

Income Tax PAN (permanent account number) number - The application status can first be checked using your mapped Income Tax PAN number. Enter your alphanumeric 10-digit PAN number after choosing PAN from the drop-down box. Click the ‘Submit’ button after entering the PAN.

Application number or CAF number- Additionally, by using your application number or CAF number, one can check the status of allocation. After entering the application or CAF number, click the ‘Search’ button. Enter the application exactly as it appears on the acknowledgement paper that was issued to you after completing the IPO application procedure. Then one can click the ‘Submit’ button to receive the information about the shares that were allocated to you in the IPO.

Beneficiary ID- The beneficiary ID of your demat account can also be used. Then, as a single string, one must input the depository participant (DP) id and client id together. The NSDL string is alphanumeric while the CDSL string is numerical. Enter the customer ID and DP ID exactly as they are. Online DP statement or the statement of account both provide information about your DP and client ID. Then click on ‘Submit’ button.

Step 4

The screen will show the IPO status and the number of Sunrest Lifescience IPO shares allotted.

Sunrest Lifescience IPO GMP today

Sunrest IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +15. This indicates the Sunrest Lifescience share price was trading at a premium of ₹15 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Sunrest Lifescience share price was indicated at ₹99 apiece, which is 17.86% higher than the IPO price of ₹84.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

