Sunrest Lifescience Limited share price makes a flat debut, stock lists at ₹84 apiece on NSE SME
Sunrest Lifescience Limited IPO shares listed at the same price as the issue price of ₹84 on NSE SME. The share price dropped over 4% after a flat debut.
Sunrest Lifescience Limited IPO listing date: Sunrest Lifescience Limited share price made a flat debut on NSE SME. On NSE SME, Sunrest Lifescience share price today was listed same as the issue price of ₹84. Following a flat debut, Sunrest Lifescience Limited share price dropped over 4%. At 10:01 IST, shares were trading at ₹80 per share.
