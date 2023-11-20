Sunrest Lifescience Limited IPO listing date: Sunrest Lifescience Limited share price made a flat debut on NSE SME. On NSE SME, Sunrest Lifescience share price today was listed same as the issue price of ₹84. Following a flat debut, Sunrest Lifescience Limited share price dropped over 4%. At 10:01 IST, shares were trading at ₹80 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sunrest Lifescience Limited IPO 's price band was set at ₹84. Investors could bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof. Sunrest Lifescience Limited IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, November 7, and closed on Thursday, November 9.

Sunrest Lifescience Limited provides a wide selection of personal care and healthcare items.

Capsules, tablets, syrups, ointments, gels, mouthwash, suspensions, dry powders, and toothpaste are among the products offered by the company. A wide variety of medications, including Dental Cure, Anti Protozol, Anti Histamine, Anti-Hypertensive, Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Diarrheal, Anti-Fungal, Anti-Malerial, Anti-Diabetic, Cosmetic, Anti-Parasitic, Multivitamin, Multimineral, Nutraceutical, and Anti-inflammatory, are included in Sunrest Lifescience's product portfolio.

Sunrest Lifescience Limited IPO details Sunrest Lifescience Limited IPO, which is worth ₹10.85 crore, is completely a fresh issue of 1,291,200 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The issue proceeds from the new issue will be used to fund the objectives that are as follows: meeting public issue expenses, general corporate purpose, and working capital requirements.

The company's promoters are Bharatkumar V. Thakkar, Bhagyesh Kiritbhai Parekh, Amitbhai Shambhulal Thakkar, and Nikhilkumar Y. Thakkar.

Sunrest Lifescience IPO GMP today Sunrest IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +5. This indicates the Sunrest Lifescience share price was trading at a premium of ₹5 in the grey market on Monday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Sunrest Lifescience share price was indicated at ₹89 apiece, which is 5.95% higher than the IPO price of ₹84.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

