Sunshine Pictures IPO day 2 LIVE: GMP, subscription status to review. Should you apply for Vipul Shah's company shares?

Sunshine Pictures IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of film producer Vipul Shah and his wife Shefali Shah-promoted company Sunshine Pictures Ltd hit the Indian Primary Market on 17 August 2026, and will remain open until 19 August 2026. So, investors have just one day to apply for the Sunshine Pictures IPO. The company's management has offered shares of Sunshine Pictures at a price band of ₹342 to ₹360 per equity share. The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE exchanges. Meanwhile, the grey market is showing strong gains for investors. According to Sunshine Pictures IPO subscription status, the public issue has been booked 4.33 times after the end of bidding on day 2.
According to market observers, shares of the film producer Vipul Shah-promoted company are available at a premium of ₹77 in the grey market today. This means Sunshine Pictures IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹77, up ₹4 when bidding for the book-building issue began on 17th August 2026.
By 10:48 AM on day 2, the public issue had been booked 7.22 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 9.37 times, and the NII segment had been filled 11.78 times. The QIB portion had been subscribed to 0.04 times.
KC Securities has assigned an ‘apply’ tag to the public issue, saying, “At the upper price band, the company is valued at 27.5x FY26 P/E, based on post-dilution EPS of ₹12.85. With a diversified slate across films, digital originals, and music, disciplined project selection and strong operating leverage, we see scope for sustained growth and profitability. Given the attractive growth opportunity, differentiated business model and prudent capital allocation, we recommend investors to subscribe to the public issue with a long-term horizon.”
Master Capital Services also assigned a ‘subscribe’ tag to the public issue, saying, “Sunshine Pictures Limited is positioned to benefit from the growing demand for diverse and digital-first content through its experience in film, television and web series production. Its technology-driven, data-led approach, strong relationships with studios and creative professionals, established content portfolio, Sunshine Music and Sunshine Digital (Originals) verticals, and pipeline of six films and two web series provide a platform to participate in the evolving Indian M&E industry. Investors may consider the IPO as a potential long-term investment opportunity.”
In the wake of the ‘T+3’ listing rule, the most likely Sunshine Pictures IPO allotment date is 20 August 2026, while the most likely Sunshine Pictures IPO listing date is 24 August 2026.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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